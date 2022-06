Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that music plays a very important role in the Netflix comedy “Russian Doll.” IndieWire even chatted with the show’s music supervisor Brienne Rose and composer Joe Wong recently about how tunes like Nena’s “99 Luftballoons” and “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” by Bauhaus played significant roles in Season 2’s winsome timewarp adventure. However, creator and star Natasha Lyonne considers the recent run of episodes to be defined by one band in particular. “I think this is the Pink Floyd season,” said the star, appearing via Zoom like co-star Chloe Sevigny at the show’s...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO