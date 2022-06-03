ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in Greenville

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A doctor that was killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville.

Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting.

She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005 according to Saint Francis Health System.

The Saint Francis Health System said Husen was a doctor of osteopathic medicine that specialized in sports medicine.

She was described as an incredible woman by her chapter of the Chi Omega Sorority.

Doctor Preston Phillips, Amanda Glenn and William Love were also fatally shot in the mass shooting Wednesday.

The wing of Saint Francis where the shooting happened has been closed following the attack.

