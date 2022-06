TAMPA, Fla. - Florida troopers are trying to figure out how a driver involved in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge ended up in the waters of Tampa Bay. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the bridge after receiving a report about a body found by marine units and the U.S. Coast Guard. Troopers identified the man as a 21-year-old from Brandon, but didn't publicly name him in an FHP news release.

BRANDON, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO