Last night's AEW Rampage carried some disappointing news, as CM Punk revealed that he has been injured and that he would require surgery. The injury will take him out of action for a while but after some initial confusion, it was stated that Punk would not be vacating his AEW World Championship. Instead, an Interim Champion will be crowned through an Eliminator Series tournament, and they will face Punk when he is able to return to unify those Titles. Now AEW has released more details on the multi-stage Eliminator Series, which will also include New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion event and stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO