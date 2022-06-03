Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Abingdon, Knoxville and Delong. This includes the following streams and drainages Latimer Creek, Pig Creek, Italian Slough, Indian Creek, Court Creek, Haw Creek and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
