Pike County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Knox FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Abingdon, Knoxville and Delong. This includes the following streams and drainages Latimer Creek, Pig Creek, Italian Slough, Indian Creek, Court Creek, Haw Creek and Brush Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
KNOX COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Scott, southwestern Cass and Morgan Counties through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Meredosia, or 13 miles north of Winchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bluffs around 710 PM CDT. Exeter around 715 PM CDT. Chapin around 720 PM CDT. Winchester around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Jacksonville, Murrayville and Woodson. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 49 and 78. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CASS COUNTY, IL

