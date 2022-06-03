Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Scott, southwestern Cass and Morgan Counties through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Meredosia, or 13 miles north of Winchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bluffs around 710 PM CDT. Exeter around 715 PM CDT. Chapin around 720 PM CDT. Winchester around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Jacksonville, Murrayville and Woodson. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 49 and 78. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CASS COUNTY, IL ・ 57 MINUTES AGO