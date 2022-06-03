Voting precincts in Lamar County are divided by supervisors' districts. Some precincts have changed after recent redistricting maps were adopted.

Westover and Arnold Line precincts have merged and two new polling places were added: Oral Baptist Church and Canebrake Clubhouse.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Find your polling place in the list below:

District 1

Lamar Park , 226 Pinewood Drive

Northeast Lamar , 662 Weathersby Road

Okahola , 59 Old Okahola School Road

Richburg , 324 Sandy Run Road

District 2

South Purvis , intersection of U.S. 11 and Martin Luther King Drive

Lumberton , 764 East Main St., next to Ramey's

Wesley Manor , Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive

Yawn , 254 Yawn School Road, Lumberton

District 3

Arnold Line, 345 Hegwood Road at baseball park

Baxterville , 5535 Mississippi 13, community center

Greenville , 2721 Purvis-Columbia Road

Pine Grove , 638 Purvis-Oloh Road

Purvis , 112 Shelby Speights Drive

Mill Creek , 4403 Old Highway 11

District 4

Canebrake , Canebrake Clubhouse,

Kingsmill , 5874 West Fourth St.

Lake Serene , 256 West Lake Road, Lake Serene Clubhouse

Oak Grove , 4956 Old Highway 11, community center behind library

Midway , 1166 Old Highway 24 and Knight Road, on right

District 5

Breland , 1349 Jackson Road, community center

Oloh , 45 Oloh Road, Sumrall

Oral Baptist Church , 3683 Mississippi 589, Sumrall

Rocky Branch , 2646 Rocky Branch Road, Sumrall

Sumrall , 95 Center Ave.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Where do I vote in Lamar County? Find your polling place for the June 7 primary election