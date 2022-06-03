ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, MS

Where do I vote in Lamar County? Find your polling place for the June 7 primary election

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxg30_0fzQ51qp00

Voting precincts in Lamar County are divided by supervisors' districts. Some precincts have changed after recent redistricting maps were adopted.

Westover and Arnold Line precincts have merged and two new polling places were added: Oral Baptist Church and Canebrake Clubhouse.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Find your polling place in the list below:

District 1

Lamar Park , 226 Pinewood Drive

Northeast Lamar , 662 Weathersby Road

Okahola , 59 Old Okahola School Road

Richburg , 324 Sandy Run Road

District 2

South Purvis , intersection of U.S. 11 and Martin Luther King Drive

Lumberton , 764 East Main St., next to Ramey's

Wesley Manor , Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive

Yawn , 254 Yawn School Road, Lumberton

District 3

Arnold Line, 345 Hegwood Road at baseball park

Baxterville , 5535 Mississippi 13, community center

Greenville , 2721 Purvis-Columbia Road

Pine Grove , 638 Purvis-Oloh Road

Purvis , 112 Shelby Speights Drive

Mill Creek , 4403 Old Highway 11

District 4

Canebrake , Canebrake Clubhouse,

Kingsmill , 5874 West Fourth St.

Lake Serene , 256 West Lake Road, Lake Serene Clubhouse

Oak Grove , 4956 Old Highway 11, community center behind library

Midway , 1166 Old Highway 24 and Knight Road, on right

District 5

Breland , 1349 Jackson Road, community center

Oloh , 45 Oloh Road, Sumrall

Oral Baptist Church , 3683 Mississippi 589, Sumrall

Rocky Branch , 2646 Rocky Branch Road, Sumrall

Sumrall , 95 Center Ave.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Where do I vote in Lamar County? Find your polling place for the June 7 primary election

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Thompson faces challenger in Democratic primary

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson faces challenger Jerry Kerner in Tuesday's primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. Tap here for election results after polls close. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MDOT reminds residents of contraflow protocol

As hurricane season begins, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents that contraflow could be implemented in the event of a powerful hurricane. “Thanks to MDOT’s advance preparation for the possibility of contraflow, our crews are ready in the event a strong storm threatens the Gulf Coast,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We want everyone to remain safe in an emergency situation, and that includes the safety of our citizens and our neighbors in Louisiana.”
WLOX

A look at the process for getting medical marijuana cards in Mississippi

Harrison Co. EMA Dir. Matt Stratton looks ahead to Hurricane Season 2022. Harrison County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Stratton joins Dave to talk about what experts are predicting will be a busy 2022 Hurricane Season. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The week's Good News is full of patriotism, baseball,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Lamar County, MS
City
Lumberton, MS
City
Greenville, MS
City
Purvis, MS
State
Mississippi State
Lamar County, MS
Government
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clinton, MS

Originally at the junction of Natchez Trace and Old Vicksburg Road, the city of Clinton boomed in 1823. That year, Mississippi Governor Walter Leake built his home on its grounds. Leake’s home was named Mount Salus and was built near a large, flowing spring. Soon after, people proposed Mt....
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where Do I Vote#Retirement#Primary Election#Baseball Park#Politics Local#Election Local#Canebrake Clubhouse#Purvis Oloh Road Purvis#Midway
WJTV 12

What are university students studying in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of students graduate with a bachelor’s degree each semester in Mississippi. As the old saying goes, today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. So what kind of educational background will Mississippi’s next generation of leaders have? Niche has a breakdown of the most popular majors at each Mississippi university. Here’s what it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Forest, MS – One Injured in Collision Involving Mobile Home on Hwy 35 in Attala Co

As deputies were responding to the scene in the northbound lanes of Highway 35 in Forest, a pick-up truck crashed into the disabled vehicle, causing it to overturn into a roadside ditch. One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Our thoughts are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Eddrick D. Goode Dies in Vehicle Crash on Hwy 18

According to troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the head-on crash took place at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 18 in Jackson. The victim, 44-year-old Eddrick D. Goode, a resident of Port Gibson, died on impact. The current conditions of others involved in the incident are unknown at this time.
WLBT

‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency. “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75 are congested following an incident. The delay is expected to last at least an hour. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

682
Followers
218
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy