of Ellwood City passed away on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley. Joe was born in Ellwood City on February 28th, 1958 to the late Norman A. “Peppy” and Susan (Angotti) Morabito. He is a member of the Lincoln High School class of 1975 and the Holy Redeemer Parish. For many years Joe was the owner of Morabito Contracting, and most recently as the back bone of “Shop at the Underpass”. He also is a member of the Sons of Italy #608 having served as past president, past vice-president, trustee, and currently as the secretary/treasurer, and the Hungarian Home. Lately he enjoyed his weekly visits to the Ellwood City Library.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO