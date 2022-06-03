Is your power out from the storm? What about your Internet? Here’s how to report outages

Are you having Wi-Fi issues? TV and A/C off?

With South Florida under a tropical storm warning , there will likely be power outages on Saturday. Unless you have a landline, your home phone will probably be out of commission, too.

Luckily, you can use your cellphone to report outages and other tech issues. Since you’ll have to wait a bit for the power to return, you shouldn’t watch Youtube videos or fall prey to TikTok’s scrolling black hole. You have to conserve your smartphone’s battery, after all.

To help reduce the time you spend Googling info on how to report power and Internet outages, we’ve compiled a list for you:

▪ Florida Power and Light

To report or check the status of an outage, visit: https://www.fpl.com/my-account/web-outage.html#wors/mainTab/phoneTab

To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, call 800-468-8243. If you are in danger, call 911.

If you want to see how many power outages there are in your neighborhood, check out FPL’s power outage map.

▪ Florida Keys Electric Cooperative

To report or check the status of an outage, visit: fkec.com/outage-center/ . You can also report an outage by calling 305-587-9256 or 800-858-8845. You can also text 451-83.

To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, Florida Keys Electric Cooperative says to call 911 and then to call the utility at 305-587-9256.

READ NEXT: When will the worst weather get to South Florida? How much rain and how much wind?

▪ Keys Energy Services

To report or check the status of an outage, visit keysenergy.com .

To report a dangerous condition, such as a downed power line, call 305-295-1010. If you are in danger, call 911.

▪ Xfinity

To report or check if a service outage has been reported in your area, sign into your account and check the Status Center at https://www.xfinity.com/support/status .

TIP: Once the storm is over, if you’re in need of internet, you can find a nearby Xfinity hotspot to use. Xfinity also has a website with other useful information for when a storm hits at xfinity.com/Response .

▪ AT&T

To report or check if a service outage has been reported in your area, sign into your account online at att.com or use the myATT app .

TIP: Once the storm is over, if you’re in need of internet, you can find a nearby AT&T hotspot to use.

Other things to know

▪ Remember that cellphone service can sometimes get spotty during and after the storm, regardless if your provider is Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint or AT&T. If you’re trying to get in contact with a friend or family member and are having trouble making a phone call, send a text. Verizon says text messages are more likely to go through.

▪ Cellphone service providers also sometimes activate free hotspots after a storm. You could also visit your public library after the storm (if it’s open) to use their free Wi-Fi.

READ MORE: Your 2022 survival guide to tropical storms, hurricanes in Miami, Broward and the Keys