The sun was bright and the skies were clear over the racetrack that had overtaken Valley City’s Central Avenue, and a day of racing, laughing, tears and cheers was enjoyed by race fans big and small as the 2022 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby proved a rousing success, bringing dozens of racers out to the street for a competition like no other.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO