PFF lists Deion Jones as post-June 1 trade candidate

After a rather disappointing 2021 campaign, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones may no longer be in the team’s long-term plans. In fact, many fans and experts alike believe Jones is as good as gone.

Pro Football Focus recently listed the Falcons linebacker as one of the players most likely to be moved after June 1.

“He’s coming off by far the worst season of his career, earning a 34.6 overall grade and allowing 884 yards into his coverage — the second-highest among linebackers in 2021,” writes PFF’s Brad Spielberger. “The dead cap number is so high because Atlanta guaranteed Jones’ $9.64 million salary for 2022 when he agreed to a salary deferral in the 2021 offseason to clear cap room. The snowball effect of this poor decision just continues to delay the team’s rebuild. If the Falcons do cut Jones, they will go over $80 million in total dead cap for 2022, which represents about 40% of the total 2022 salary cap and would set an NFL record.”

After the Falcons extended the contracts of Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett, and parted ways with Matt Ryan, Jones became the highest-paid player on the team with a cap hit north of $20 million in 2022.

It was previously reported by The Athletic that the Falcons are listening to calls about their star linebacker, but shoulder surgery could get in the way of any possible trade. With Jones deciding to undergo surgery, he will likely miss the entire offseason, which lowers the chance of the team finding a trade partner.

Post June-1 Cap Figures

Dead Cap Savings

Trade $5,340,784 $14,707,059

Cut $18,980,784 $1,067,059

Considering Jones’ salary cap figures, if the team can’t find a probable suitor to take on his $13,640,000 guaranteed salary for 2022, then he will remain on the roster for this season at least. It is very unlikely the team terminates his contract and lets him walk, as the $1.067 million in cap savings wouldn’t justify the move.

There’s no denying that Jones can’t be a great player for almost any team, even here in Atlanta, but his shoulder situation may force the Falcons to hold off on making any move. However, there’s always the possibility the team trades Jones during the season if returns at full strength.