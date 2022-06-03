ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 3-5

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

It’s the first weekend in June. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh Pride Month kicks off this weekend with several events Friday through Sunday. The Ball on the Bridge features games and music from noon to 4 p.m. Friday on the Andy Warhol Bridge and from 6 to 8...

triblive.com

pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12

The Zells. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record Ant Farm, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

15 Spots for Patio and Rooftop Dining in Pittsburgh

Enjoy one of Round Corner Cantina’s classic La Cantina margaritas on their back patio area, which is now open for the season. The patio offers open-air tables, a partially covered bar area, and a cabana that can be rented for parties. Reservations for outside tables at Round Corner are available on OpenTable.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride March set for Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride celebrations are nothing new to the 412, but this year is expected to be more inclusive than ever. MORE ON PITTSBURGH PRIDE:Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with a cautious optimismPittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever beforePittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekendPittsburgh native Billy Porter will be the grand marshal for the march this morning, which begins on Grant Street. The march itself will start at 11 a.m. and there will be some traffic alerts commuters and those planning to come into town need to be aware of. Several streets, like parts of Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed off during the march downtown. Once the march concludes on the North Shore, there will be more events at Stage AE. This year's events are expected to show out more than years past because organizers have said they want to make it the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet. They said this year is all about the power of the people and to bring flags, banners, and whatever you can to support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA legends honored at STVP Black Tie Honors Gala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday night was an evening of honors for several KDKA legends ahead of Juneteenth.Bob Allen, Brenda Waters, Harold Hayes, and Lynne Hayes-Freeland were all recognized at the STVP Black Tie Honors Gala.The event was held to honor Black Pittsburgh newscasters, both past and present, and the positive representation of the African-American community.Lynne Hayes-Freeland says events like these and Juneteenth are important, so that children see others who look like them on television.A big congratulations to all! 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Classic Bellevue Home has a Welcome Feel

After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Antonio Brown
nextpittsburgh.com

Vacant Sisters of St. Francis complex in Millvale to become apartments

The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
MILLVALE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony’s Wine Walk attracts 600

HARMONY — After a two-year hiatus, the Summer Wine Walk returned to Harmony on Saturday evening and was a resounding success. Six hundred people walked the streets of the borough, stopping at designated businesses to sample wines from around the region. Tickets were presold for $30. Walkers first registered...
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

County festivals gear up for summer

As the hot summer months approach, the community organizations and Butler County mainstays that organize some of the season’s largest events are already hard at work. Festivals across the county saw large turnouts last year as residents emerged from a year of stricter COVID-19 safety precautions eager to participate in outdoor activities.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne University alum Carl Grefenstette remembered for contributions to community

A former president and chief executive of The Hillman Company of Pittsburgh, and prominent Duquesne University alumnus was remembered as a special person of enormous accomplishment and generosity. Charles “Carl” G. Grefenstette, 94, of Pittsburgh, a former Duquesne board member, “was a nationally respected as a business leader, known for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Retiring Pittsburgh Chief Schubert headed for position with FBI

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, set to retire next month, will take a job with the FBI, a police spokeswoman said Monday. Schubert, 55, will move to a position within the bureau’s Criminal Justice Information Services headquarters in Clarksburg, West Virginia, said spokeswoman Cara Cruz. He will serve as the section chief overseeing Global Law Enforcement Support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority to unveil new name, brand

PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is set to soon unveil a new brand and name. At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Station, leaders are set to announce the change, which will “better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency, a major local employer, and an integral part of the Pittsburgh region,” according to a release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite 2 injuries, Westmoreland rodeo deemed a success

Forty bulls and 30 horses drew more than 4,000 people to a makeshift rodeo at the Westmoreland Mall parking lot over the weekend. “Up and all it was pretty doggone successful,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, coordinator of the event. But two men were hurt...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

