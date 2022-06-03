ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Dak Prescott Ranks Among NFL's Best Quarterbacks In 2022

 4 days ago

Dak Prescott has the opportunity to prove why he is among the best signal-callers in the NFL this season.

There is a reason that former Mississippi State signal-caller Dak Prescott is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Ever since Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 135th pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, his presence on the field has been a determinant in the Cowboys' success.

In 2020, Prescott faced a devastating ankle injury in early October which sidelined him for the rest of the season. But he battled through the adversity and in return broke the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a single season in 2021.

Prescott recorded the highest completion percentage of his career in a single season at 68.8 and led the Cowboys to an NFC East title with a record of 12-5. He threw for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 passing touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Prescott leads all active NFL quarterbacks with the most 400+ yard passing games since 2020.

The one thing preventing Prescott from becoming a top-five quarterback is the lack of success during the playoffs. But this is not entirely on Prescott as the Cowboys have not won a playoff game since 2019 and have not been to the NFC Championship game since 1995.

Prescott has the talent and athletic ability to join the ranks of the best passers in the NFL, but he needs to prove he can win the big-time games first.

Here is where Prescott ranks among the top-20 NFL quarterbacks in 2022:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

2021 stats: 4,893 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 98.5 passer rating

2021 record: 12-5

2. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

2021 stats: 4,407 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 92.2 passer rating

2021 record: 11-6

3. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

2021 stats: 4,611 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 108.3 passer rating

2021 record: 10-6

4. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

2021 stats: 5,014 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 97.7 passer rating

2021 record: 9-8

5. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

2021 stats: 4,115 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 111.9 passer rating

2021 record: 13-3

6. Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

2021 stats: 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 102.1 passer rating

2021 record: 13-4

7. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

2021 stats: 4,886 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 102.9 passer rating

2021 record: 12-5

8. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

2021 stats: 4,449 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 104.2 passer rating

2021 record: 11-5

9. Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)

2021 stats: 3,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 103.1 passer rating

2021 record: 6-8

10. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

2021 stats: 3,787 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 100.6 passer rating

2021 record: 9-5

11. Mac Jones (New England Patriots)

2021 stats: 3,801 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 92.5 passer rating

2021 record: 10-7

12. Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders)

2021 stats: 4,804 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 94 passer rating

2021 record: 10-7

13. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

2021 stats: 3,144 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 87.2 passer rating

2021 record: 8-7

14. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

2021 stats: 2,882 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 87 passer rating

2021 record: 7-5

15. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)

2021 stats: N/A

2021 record: N/A

16. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

2021 stats: 4,221 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 103.1 passer rating

2021 record: 8-8

17. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans)

2021 stats: 3,734 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 89.6 passer rating

2021 record: 12-5

18. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

2021 stats: 2,653 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 90.1 passer rating

2021 record: 7-5

19. Davis Mills (Houston Texans)

2021 stats: 2,664 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.8 passer rating

2021 record: 2-9

20. Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)

2021 stats: 1,870 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 73.2 passer rating

2021 record: 2-8

