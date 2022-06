NEW YORK -- Every year, more than 20,000 pregnancies nationwide result in stillbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, a first of its kind clinic is opening in Manhattan for women and families who have experienced this heartbreaking tragedy.For Marny Smith and her husband Michael, one-year-old Zosia is the light of their life. They suffered unfathomable loss on the journey to parenthood. In 2019, their son Heath was stillborn at nearly 37 weeks."We were completely shattered, devastated," Smith said. "You know, it's supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. And with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO