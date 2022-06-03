Semi Overturns Blocking Freeway Transition Road in Long Beach

Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Long Beach Fire Department received a call of an overturned semi blocking the transition road to the Northbound 710 Freeway onto the Eastbound 91 Freeway at around 2:49 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Upon arrival, CHP reported a semi blocking lanes and requested Caltrans to set up a hard closure for approximately two hours.

No parties were trapped and no injuries were reported.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

