36-year-old Howard Evans dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 36-year-old Howard Evans, of Prairieville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday in Ascension Parish. The fatal car crash took place on LA 30 near Copperhead Road a little after 10:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .