ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

36-year-old Howard Evans dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3sP1_0fzQ0yVi00
36-year-old Howard Evans dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 36-year-old Howard Evans, of Prairieville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday in Ascension Parish. The fatal car crash took place on LA 30 near Copperhead Road a little after 10:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fzQ0yVi00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 48-year-old Shane King, of Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured his passenger on Saturday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish just after 3:00 a.m. [...]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ascension Parish Lrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Louisiana Accident News
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home along Amite River destroyed in overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - A home burned down along the Amite River near the Ascension-East Baton Rouge late Sunday night. The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived at the blaze on Kendalwood Drive shortly after midnight. There, they found the home had been "fully taken" by flames. Photos shared by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

A man was shot in the leg in New Orleans East and now the NOPD is investigating how it happened. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Sunday night in The 4800 block of Rhodes Drive. Police are still investigating what led to the man being shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Hammond man dies following motorcycle crash Friday evening near Folsom

A 49-year-old man has died following a crash that occurred Friday (June 3) evening near Folsom. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Traffic Division are investigating after a Hammond-area man died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a trailer being pulled behind a truck on Willie Road shortly before 7 p.m.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify man shot to death along Winnebago Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon. Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30. No other details are immediately available. Anyone with information on Veal's homicide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for $190K property theft from Gonzales business

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Wednesday June 1, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Division responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. on Don Lou Road in Gonzales. Upon arrival, the owner advised detectives that a large amount of equipment had been stolen from outside storage bins. Detectives obtained surveillance video, which showed a male subject enter the property after breaking through a fence. Detectives also observed a vehicle that belonged to the suspect.
GONZALES, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy