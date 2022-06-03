ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shoe Store Opens In Bismarck

By Andi Ahne
 4 days ago
Earlier this week on Wednesday, June 1st, a new store opened in North Bismarck. SoleMate Shoes now sits at 1118 N. 3rd St. in the Arrowhead Plaza, right next to the Uniform Center. According to the store's Facebook page, they celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting event and even had shoe-shaped...

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

