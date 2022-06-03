ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Sumter schools chief named superintendent for Lexington County district

By T. Michael Boddie tmboddie@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COLUMBIA — Sumter School District Superintendent Brenda Hafner will take over at Lexington County School District Two, weeks after the previous superintendent resigned unexpectedly after less than a year on the job. Hafner was a Lexington Two superintendent finalist in 2020 when the 8,600-student district covering Cayce...

www.postandcourier.com

FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Health Supply US is opening a new nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Greenville. Frances Duncan celebrated a big milestone in Greenville on Monday. VIDEO: 911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston. NGU beats West Chester in World Series opening game. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman shot at pool at apartment complex in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot at a pool at a Columbia apartment complex. The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the Redpoint Columbia Apartments at 1050 Southern Drive. Those units are between Bluff Road and Shop Road. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Letter: Felder will serve District 1 well

Please consider voting for Ron Felder for Aiken County Councilman if you live District 1. With his knowledge and experience, he has proven his ability to listen to all sides, gathering information before he makes decisions. Ron is a local small business owner and state constable. With his background as...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston County School Board has problems

There seems to be a problem between the Charleston County School Board and outgoing superintendent Gerrita Postlewait involving money. Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy has already stated that a tax increase is needed to pay for additional expenses. Is the $500,000 paid to Postlewait to go away part of those expenses?
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for June 7, 2022

CAIN, Gregory, 58, of Wadmalaw Island died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. CAPRIOLI, Cecil Saviero III, 26, of Johns Island died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston. DAWSON, Daniel Nathaniel, 72, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. FREEMAN, Sara,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia apartment complex pool shooting under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex on 1050 Southern Drive. Deputies were called to the scene at the Repoint Columbia Apartments at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. On arrival they found a woman shot in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
