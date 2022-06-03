ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen charged with raping woman inside Bronx park, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnkVm_0fzPzBdI00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was charged with raping a woman at knifepoint inside a park in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said Friday.

Christopher Martinez, 19, held the 38-year-old victim at knifepoint at around 8:30 a.m. and led her to St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her and took her credit card, according to authorities. He also allegedly made a $3 purchase using the victim’s debit card at a deli.

Martinez was arrested and charged with rape, robbery, criminal sex act and forcible touching, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 9

Geeta Persaud
3d ago

keep him in jail there he belongs not to trust around children women he is a criminal jail for life no good hope the judge given a long-term

Reply
3
Mobb
3d ago

disgusting no respect he needs help dont let him out he wont learn he knows what he did

Reply(1)
5
Related
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Olinville Stabbing

A Bronx man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the grisly stabbing to death of a Olinville man, who was killed in 2019. The Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark, announced that Terrance Caudle, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, May 18, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of O’Brian Maxwell, found dead in the stairway of his building at 3677 White Plains Road in Olinville, on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect caught on video robbing 79-year-old man

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they said was caught on video robbing a 79-year-old man in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the victim leaving a parking garage on West 230th Street near Broadway just before 4 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect, who wore a red hoodie, took the man's wallet after a brief struggle then ran across the street.Investigators said the suspect got away with $1,000 in cash. The 79-year-old man was not hurt. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man found in car with gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in a car in Bronx Sunday morning, police said. Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim after responding to an emergency call at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue at around 8:39 a.m., police said. The man was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in head at Queens recording studio: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head at a recording studio in Queens early Monday morning, police said. Authorities were called to the scene on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood around 1:25 a.m. Police found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head outside the entrance to the recording studio. […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
internewscast.com

Rapper Gino Mondana charged with attempted murder following NYC shooting

Drill rapper Gino Mondana was arrested in connection with a Bronx shooting that stemmed from a fender bender, law enforcement sources said. The “Hottest Winter Ever” artist, whose real name is Tray Stroman, was charged Friday with attempted murder, assault, menacing and harassment in connection with an April 1 attack in the borough’s Woodstock section, sources said.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Bronx Park#Police#The Bronx#Debit Card#Violent Crime#Mott Haven#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily News

Teen stabbed in groin during fight with 16-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, left clinging to life

A teen was stabbed in the groin, leaving him clinging to life, during a fight with a 16-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim got into an argument with his younger rival near E. 16th St. and Sheepshead Bay Road in Sheepshead Bay at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The younger boy stabbed the victim in the groin, cops said. Medics rushed the bleeding ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.Video shows a mangled car at Webster Avenue and East 168th Street in the Morrisania section.Investigators say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse slammed into a TLC-licensed Toyota Camry at that intersection, causing both vehicles to crash into three unoccupied parked cars.Police say the driver of the Chevy got out of the car and ran away.The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as 45-year-old Robert Godwin, a livery driver from Queens.The investigation is ongoing.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Intruder Climbs In Through Bedroom Window, Rapes Clifton Child: Authorities

An intruder climbed in through a Clifton child’s bedroom window, then raped and choked the trapped youngster, authorities said. Andres Vasquez, 24, of Belleville was captured on Friday after Clifton detectives interviewed the victim and witnesses following last Tuesday’s attack, they said. Vasquez, who has a criminal history,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man, 79, injured in Paterson triple shooting: officials

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Three people, including a 79-year-old man, were shot in Paterson over the weekend, officials said Monday. Police were called to the corner of Clinton and North Main streets around 3:38 p.m. on Sunday. The 79-year-old, as well as a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to […]
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Officials probe threat against Brooklyn school

Officials are probing a school threat at a city school in Park Slope. It’s a message that appears to have been posted on social media that has some people concerned about whether the threat could actually be carried out. The post began circulating on Friday. The post reads, "I’m...
News 12

17-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Sheepshead Bay

Police responded to a stabbing near Sheepshead Bay Road and East 16th Street in Brooklyn around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to police, they found a 17-year-old male stabbed in the groin. They believe it happened during an argument with another man. The teen was rushed to NYC Langone Hospital...
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy