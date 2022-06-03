Teen charged with raping woman inside Bronx park, police say
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was charged with raping a woman at knifepoint inside a park in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said Friday.
Christopher Martinez, 19, held the 38-year-old victim at knifepoint at around 8:30 a.m. and led her to St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her and took her credit card, according to authorities. He also allegedly made a $3 purchase using the victim’s debit card at a deli.
Martinez was arrested and charged with rape, robbery, criminal sex act and forcible touching, according to officials.
