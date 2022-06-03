ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

OHIO taught Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy invaluable lessons

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a deputy sheriff in the Franklin County Corrections Center, Ohio University graduate Makalia Jones is tasked with the care, custody and control of inmates, as well as responding to any incidents that may arise within the facility. This is a lot of responsibility, but OHIO prepared Jones for...

www.ohio.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Pursuit Ends in Licking County

A police pursuit ends in Licking County Thursday morning. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30AM they along with other jurisdictions assisted the Columbus Police Department as they pursued felony suspects out of Franklin County into Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

One prisoner still on the loose after escaping the Star Community Justice Center

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency Communications Center was contacted by the Star Community Justice Center (Franklin Furnace, Ohio), June 4, 2022, at 8:06 p.m. in reference to “2-3 male inmates escaping. The caller advised that the inmates escaped possibly by climbing the fence. The caller asked the dispatcher to notify the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who is the responsible law enforcement agency.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Athens, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canal Winchester, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Athens, OH
SCDNReports

24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments June 2022

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six teens arrested after Columbus car pursuit ends in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Six teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase that began in north Columbus and ended in Newark, according to Columbus police and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. According to Columbus police, a pursuit began on Karl Road and SR-161 at around 10:30 a.m. before concluding on Burt Avenue. The […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Franklin County Sheriff#Office Academy#Cit#Ohio University
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies in prison

An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died. Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Search for Roush, Willis, clothing found

Items of clothing were found during a search for Koby Roush and Raymont Willis this weekend. “Dancing with Myself” host Camille Kostek talks about …. Police: Woman injured from machete cut at Colonial …. Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, …. Midday Forecast: June 7,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Philo Man Sentenced for Burglary, Theft

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Philo man will spend 24 months in prison on felony charges of burglary and theft. 30-year-old Cory Harris was sentenced Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. Harris pleaded guilty to the charges in April. They stemmed from an incident in February. In addition to...
PHILO, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy