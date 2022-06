Travelers will have a new alternative to using U.S. 70 through Havelock and will also have the option to avoid numerous traffic signals in the area beginning next year. Brad McMannen, Craven County resident engineer of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the $167.2 million Havelock Bypass project, which began fall 2019, is at 50% completion. Travelers are expected to access the road by November 2023.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO