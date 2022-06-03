Summer Reading Program Begins Tuesday

TOWNSEND H. “TOWNIE” FENN, 101, of Arlington Heights, IL, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at The Moorings of Arlington Heights. Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Advent Christian Church in Prophetstown, IL, officiated by Pastor Andy Ploenzke. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Townie’s name to an organization that was near and dear to her heart – Feed My Starving Children, c/o Stacey Hartman, 740 Wiley Farm Ct., Schaumburg, IL 60173. (Please include a note that the donation is in memory of Townie Fenn.)

