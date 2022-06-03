ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Summer Reading Program Begins Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation provided by Amada Burger, HCA Librarian. The Henry C. Adams Library...

Crady Memorial 5K Run/Walk Saturday

Saturday kicks off the local running season with the 2nd annual John Crady Memorial 5K Run/Walk and 1 mile Fun Run, at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park in Prophetstown. The runs will start and finish at the Park located at Washington and E. Railroad Streets. The 1 mile Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 8:00 a.m..
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Rock Falls Food Truck Friday June10

Information provided by Melinda Jones, Director, Rock Falls Tourism. Food Truck Fridays are back at the RB&W Park in Rock Falls. Food Truck Fridays are scheduled for June 10, July 8, and August 12 from 11:30am to 9pm. There will be a variety of food cuisines lined up for you, vendors, and a concert series from 7-10pm each night. Bring your coworkers, family & friends and enjoy a nice lunch or dinner on the riverfront at the RB&W Park.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Firecracker 3-On-3 Returning July 3rd

The Prophetstown Firecracker Classic Basketball 3 on 3 Tournament is back. The Prophetstown High School Class of 2025 would like to invite you to join them in the fun on Sunday, July 3rd. The tournament will be part of Prophetstown’s July 4th celebration and returns after last being held in 2019.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Tampico Post #574 Commander Honored

Commander John E. Taets of the Tampico American Legion Post 574 was awarded a certificate of appreciation by National American Legion Commander, Paul E Dillard and National Adjutant Daniel W. Wheeler for his 54 years of continued service to Post 574 at the posts’ recent meeting. Commander Taets has...
TAMPICO, IL
Obituary- Townsend H. “Townie” Fenn

TOWNSEND H. “TOWNIE” FENN, 101, of Arlington Heights, IL, formerly of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at The Moorings of Arlington Heights. Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Advent Christian Church in Prophetstown, IL, officiated by Pastor Andy Ploenzke. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Townie’s name to an organization that was near and dear to her heart – Feed My Starving Children, c/o Stacey Hartman, 740 Wiley Farm Ct., Schaumburg, IL 60173. (Please include a note that the donation is in memory of Townie Fenn.)
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

