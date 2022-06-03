Waldron Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

Kurt Miller, president of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of John R. Waldron as Jackson market president.

Waldron earned a bachelor of business administration degree in finance and minor in accounting from Western Michigan University. He brings nearly 30 years of commercial banking and leadership experience to his new position with Southern. Since 2002, Waldron has worked at County National Bank in Hillsdale, where he most recently served as president and CEO. Prior to CNB, he served as a national bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for 10 years.

“We are pleased to welcome John to our senior management team here at Southern,” Miller said. “We look forward to him bringing his extensive industry experience to help lead our business development efforts as we grow our company footprint in the Jackson market.”

Waldron is a native of Jackson, where he resides with his wife, Wendy. He is active in the Jackson community including sitting on boards of the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation and Health Compliance Committee, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Foundation, and Jackson YMCA Capital Campaign.

