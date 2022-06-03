ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden returns as host of Walmart Shareholders

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — James Corden returns to host the Walmart Shareholders event after previously hosting in 2016.

Walmart has been having its Shareholders event all week in person for the first time in two years as thousands of associates gathered in Northwest Arkansas.

On Friday, the celebration event kicked off at 8 a.m. after lots of speculation on who the celebrity host would be as the company likes to keep it secret until the event begins. Through social media, it was confirmed to be Corden.

The celebration is the last of the week’s events. Also included are surprise celebrity performances which were revealed to be Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste and the Jonas Brothers.

