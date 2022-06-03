ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

South Walton Fire District sees increase in water emergencies

By Tess Rowland
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy.

News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and your loved ones need to know before venturing to the beach.

With the start of summer, the agency has reported an increase in calls. This Wednesday alone, South Walton Fire District responded to 60 water emergencies.

“Rip currents can often be found in seemingly calm areas, one way to easily spot them is scalloped shorelines or dark spots by sandbars where water can appear to back flow,” said South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Nathan McClain.

McClain also said to get out of a rip current do not swim directly into it, instead swim parallel to the shoreline until you are out of the current.

Another common safety issue McClain said lifeguards respond to is heat exhaustion.

“Make sure as you come to the beach you are hydrating and actively getting shade when you need it,” he said.

Lifeguards are also actively placing big red “no swim flags” on certain areas of the beach where rip currents are indicated when flag conditions are legal to swim, unlike in double red flag conditions.

South Walton Fire District provides updates on flag conditions daily. To receive text notifications text SAFETY to 31279.

News 13 This Morning: Coffee with a Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Commission will host a commission meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center. News 13’s Tess Rowland sat down with Commissioner Tommy Hamm about some hot topic agenda items. Among the topics discussed was the need for standby contracts during natural disaster, the budget hearing […]
Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
Crash reported in Panama City Beach on Thomas Drive

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — An Ohio woman and child are both in the hospital Monday night after they were hit by a pick-up truck. It happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. The 37-year-old woman and 3-year old boy were trying to cross Thomas Drive in […]
Take advantage of hurricane tax holiday while it lasts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is underway in the Sunshine State. The state permits certain items to be tax-free so you can be prepared during hurricane season. Flagala General Manager Matt Coleman said the store is stocked with items listed on the...
Bay District Schools looks to add another school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools administrators are planning for the future. They are looking for land in Springfield, Callaway and Parker to build more schools. Administrators said housing development makes another facility necessary. The district is currently working with architects on school designs at different sites. Officials said the district is four […]
Gulf Shores seeking $6 million Little Lagoon restoration project

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A long-awaited effort to protect and restore one of Baldwin County's most important bodies of water is one step closer to reality. Spanning 10-miles and fed by a Gulf inlet, Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores is not only cherished by residents on its coastline, but fishermen, boaters, and nature lovers.
Child flown to hospital after boat accident in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A boat accident left three people hurt, including a 9-year-old who was flown to a hospital for treatment. It happened Saturday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. ALEA said Life Flight took the injured child to Sacred Heart Hospital in...
Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
Bay District School plans to expand four schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools plans to expand Northside, Hiland Park, Southport and Tommy Smith Elementary Schools. Northside and Hiland Park both lost portable classes from Hurricane Michael. They will build six to eight new classrooms. Tommy Smith will also add at least six classes. Southport will increase by 12-16 classrooms. Administrators […]
Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release. The man was shot in the torso and […]
Bay County TDC prepares for hurricane season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Tourist Development Council officials are preparing for this year’s hurricane season. The TDC is involved in the emergency operations apparatus, helping businesses recover and stabilize after a storm event. Businesses are encouraged to have a plan and join one of the TDC’s Facebook groups. It will provide a […]
