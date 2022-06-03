Rising: June 3, 2022

US adds 390K jobs in May as Biden plans trip to SAUDI ARABIA amid inflation, high gas prices

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky talk President Biden’s alleged plan to visit Saudi Arabia amidst record gas prices and skyrocketing inflation.

How Big Tech & Amazon are CONTROLLING Congress’ agenda: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim makes the case that siding with Big Tech is “bad politics” for at-risk members of Congress like Sen. Maggie Hassan.

How red flag laws can go horribly wrong in our BROKEN culture: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky examines the community and civil society breakdowns currently poisoning the gun control debate.

Khan warns of CIVIL WAR in Pakistan. Tensions boil over amidst Inflation, Heat Wave

Journalist and former editor at The Daily Pakistan, Waqas Ahmed, discusses the crackdown on peaceful protests that is happening in Pakistan.

Depp-Heard zeal a REBUKE of #MeToo excess? Reporter explains

Senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Network, Asra Nomani, breaks down her findings on the Depp-Heard defamation trial verdict, and how the media has framed this trial in relation to #MeToo.

FBI in on Sussmann LIE? Durham probe MISSES the mark in charges: Aaron Maté

Host of Pushback, Aaron Maté, criticizes the government probe into former Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann. Read Aaron’s newsletter here: https://mate.substack.com/.

Top Gun DOMINATES box office. Is Hollywood embracing PATRIOTISM?

Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim discuss Top Gun: Maverick’s homerun at the box office, and whether it means anything for Democrats at the midterms.

Why BOTH PARTIES are fighting to end unconstitutional US military intervention In Yemen

Legislative director of Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, Hassan El-Tayyab, discusses Congress’ new bipartisan effort to end U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen.

Rebel Left & Populist Right go HEAD-TO-HEAD in Colombian presidential runoff

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to new developments in Colombia’s presidential election.