Rising: June 3, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
 3 days ago
US adds 390K jobs in May as Biden plans trip to SAUDI ARABIA amid inflation, high gas prices

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky talk President Biden’s alleged plan to visit Saudi Arabia amidst record gas prices and skyrocketing inflation.

How Big Tech & Amazon are CONTROLLING Congress’ agenda: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim makes the case that siding with Big Tech is “bad politics” for at-risk members of Congress like Sen. Maggie Hassan.

How red flag laws can go horribly wrong in our BROKEN culture: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky examines the community and civil society breakdowns currently poisoning the gun control debate.

Khan warns of CIVIL WAR in Pakistan. Tensions boil over amidst Inflation, Heat Wave

Journalist and former editor at The Daily Pakistan, Waqas Ahmed, discusses the crackdown on peaceful protests that is happening in Pakistan.

Depp-Heard zeal a REBUKE of #MeToo excess? Reporter explains

Senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Network, Asra Nomani, breaks down her findings on the Depp-Heard defamation trial verdict, and how the media has framed this trial in relation to #MeToo.

FBI in on Sussmann LIE? Durham probe MISSES the mark in charges: Aaron Maté

Host of Pushback, Aaron Maté, criticizes the government probe into former Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann. Read Aaron’s newsletter here: https://mate.substack.com/.

Top Gun DOMINATES box office. Is Hollywood embracing PATRIOTISM?

Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim discuss Top Gun: Maverick’s homerun at the box office, and whether it means anything for Democrats at the midterms.

Why BOTH PARTIES are fighting to end unconstitutional US military intervention In Yemen

Legislative director of Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, Hassan El-Tayyab, discusses Congress’ new bipartisan effort to end U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen.

Rebel Left & Populist Right go HEAD-TO-HEAD in Colombian presidential runoff

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to new developments in Colombia’s presidential election.

NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
Maggie Hassan
Ryan Grim
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
The Associated Press

US gas prices aren’t almost $9, as Trump claimed

CLAIM: Gas prices in the U.S. have risen to almost $9 per gallon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Gas prices in the U.S., while high, are on average much lower than $9 per gallon. The national average gas price is around $4.60 per gallon, while the state with the highest average is California at roughly $6.10, according to multiple estimates.
TheStreet

Why Are Gas Prices Rising?

There's a reason and it may surprise you. Gasoline prices are at record highs and likely headed higher. The price of a gallon of regular gasoline is above $4 in all states, above $5 in several, and above $6 in California, according to AAA data. Nationally the average price of...
FOXBusiness

US truckers talk 'unprecedented' diesel price surge

U.S. truckers discussed the "unprecedented" diesel price surge on Thursday, noting that the situation is posing a real crunch for drivers and explained what they are doing to try and alleviate the burden. "It’s an unprecedented first time that we’ve seen this kind of rapid escalation to this level," Peter...
Fox News

Rising gas prices 'starts from the top: the president,' Miami father says in MSNBC interview

A Miami father blamed the Biden administration for record gas prices while appearing on MSNBC’s "Katy Tur Reports" on Monday. MSNBC reporter Sam Brock spoke with William, a father of five, while appearing live in Florida to discuss the impact of rising gas prices. William admitted that refilling his tank can cost up to seventy dollars, having the biggest impact on his household budget.
International Business Times

U.S. Job Growth Beats Expectations; Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.6%

U.S. employment increased more than expected in May, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brake pedal to cool demand. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its...
AFP

Macron draws new wave of criticism over Russia comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked a new wave of criticism and incomprehension over his calls to avoid humiliating Russia in Ukraine, showing up splits in the Western alliance.  "Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba replied on social media on Saturday.
