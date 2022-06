LAWRENCE — This week, the Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities (IDRH) at the University of Kansas is hosting 24 scholars and community partners from across the country to participate in a program designed to strengthen collaborative projects in the public and digital humanities. The Public Digital Humanities Institute (PDHI), funded by a $190,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, is aimed at fostering successful projects that use digital technologies to bridge the divide between the academy and the community.

