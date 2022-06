YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Police Department is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for golf carts to ensure the public’s safety. The main issue the department is seeing is an increase in minors and pre-teens operating golf carts on the streets. “The city of Youngsville has a golf cart ordinance that was designed to allow people to use golf carts on the roadways inside of their neighborhoods; inside of their subdivisions,” says Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO