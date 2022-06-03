ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone County, MN

Bridge replacement near state park delayed

By Kyle Kuphal
pipestonestar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork started March 7 to replace the bridge on 150th Avenue south of Ihlen and north of Split Rock Creek State Park with the goal of having it completed by Memorial Day when the park’s busy season begins. That did not happen. Pipestone County Highway Engineer Nick Bergman...

www.pipestonestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell City Council to consider amending animal ordinances; increasing smart meter penalty

The Mitchell City Council meets this evening at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes first reading on amending an ordinance regarding animals at large and first reading on amending an ordinance regarding vicious animals. The council will also consider action to approve an increase to the smart meter penalty. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06062022-1083?html=true.
MITCHELL, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls City Council to tackle homelessness in city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Homelessness will be the big subject for the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday. There will be a resolution authorizing a task force to study and recommend policies that will reduce homelessness over a ten year period in the City of Sioux Falls. Also...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Butcher Block Act seeks help for small meat processors

A U.S. congressman from South Dakota is proposing legislation to create more opportunities for small meat processors. The legislation is from Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We have four large packers that control about 80 percent of the meat processing in this country," Johnson said, "and just 12 physical locations where half of meat is processed."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Lane, Ramp, Rest Stop Closures Coming to I-90

As the weather warms up each spring, we all know it's not if, but when we'll start to see our travels disrupted by major construction projects on the area's interstate highways. We now know where one of the first traffic headaches will be. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is about...
LUVERNE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slayton, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Pipestone County, MN
Government
County
Pipestone County, MN
City
Ihlen, MN
kelo.com

City of Watertown bans former head librarian from the library

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) – The director of Watertown Regional Library has resigned and has been, at least temporarily, been banned from the facility. City Manager Amanda Mack says the library board accepted the resignation of Dee Dee Whitman at their May 10th meeting. Whitman was hired in 2017 to...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former director of Watertown Regional Library banned from facility

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The director of Watertown Regional Library resigned and has been, at least temporarily, banned from the facility. According to Watertown Radio, former library director Dee Dee Whitman resigned on May 10. Assistant City Librarian Maria Gruener has been named interim library director. At the...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls street closures imminent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning the week of Monday, June 6, several bridges and streets in the Sioux Falls area are slated for closures. This is a part of a series of regularly scheduled bi-annual bridge inspections, and other construction projects across the area. The bridge inspections will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rodeo ground updates will bring pro rodeo to Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The rodeo grounds in Watertown are getting a much needed upgrade. The Derby Downs rodeo grounds serve as a place for youth to practice rodeo and horse showmanship. But, after upgrades are completed, the arena will be able to host pro-rodeo events. Callie Mueller has...
WATERTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Urban Construction
Mix 97-3

Where In The Sioux Empire Was Your Local Piggly Wiggly?

Want to know two words you don't hear much anymore around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire?. A few of us were visiting here at the radio ranch that is Results Radio/Townsquare Media the other day, just kind of shootin' the breeze when for some reason I mentioned that as a kid my folks would go to Piggly Wiggly for groceries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Brandon teenager wins title of Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen

Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon (June 3, 2022). She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native’s parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall. She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

World of Outlaws races delayed due to rain

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meant to be an exciting day at Huset’s but thanks to the rain, the races will have to wait. The disappointment comes just a week after Huset’s Speedway had already faced extensive damage from last Sunday’s storm. The good news?...
BRANDON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pipestonestar.com

Rural Colman resident is producer of the year

Cody Williams, of rural Colman, is the 2021 South Dakota Hereford Association Producer of the Year. “I’m one of the youngest ones to have been nominated and to win the award,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s a pretty big honor.”. William said candidates are nominated by the...
COLMAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘We were really lucky’; Worthing couple farm hit by storms

WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — Marlene and Ken Sweeter woke up early on Memorial Day to the sounds of extreme wind. “Everybody says a tornado sounds like a train and that’s exactly what it sounded like coming through while I was shutting the window,” said Ken Sweeter. According...
WORTHING, SD
ESPN 99.1

Yankton Woman Airlifted to Sioux Falls Hospital Following Frightening Near-Drowning

This is the time of year you start hearing stories like this. And the thing is, in this case, and many others, the outcome is uncertain. Dakota News Now and the Yankton Buzz are reporting that a Yankton woman, identified by officials as 27-year-old Tallan Smith, has been hospitalized after nearly drowning at a beach off of the Toe Road around 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Assistant Police Chief retiring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Assistant Police Chief Kyle Hoekstra of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. has announced his retirement, according to a Friday news release. Hoekstra, who has been with the city for 25-years will leave his office on June 10, 2022. “Assistant Police Chief Hoekstra’s leadership has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Death notice for Daniel “Dan” Wayne Moser

Daniel “Dan” Wayne Moser, 62, Pipestone, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 on the family farm near Lake Benton doing what he loved to do. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 8...
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

More documents released in Ravnsborg trial; Rainy weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, June 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Business is back to normal at The Empire Mall following a scare over a suspicious package Friday. Members of the South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Death notice for Charles “Chuck” Swenson

Charles “Chuck” Swenson, 84, Jasper, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jasper with visitation one hour prior from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
JASPER, MN
kelo.com

Mother Nature not so motherly to Avenue of Flags in Lake Benton, Minnesota

LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO.com) — The weather in Lake Benton, Minnesota, Monday left the Avenue of Flags at the Memorial Hill Cemetery in ruins. All 170 flags, placed the day before, were found on the ground Monday morning. As the town heard the news, residents responded and quickly helped gather the flags. The principal of the Lake Benton school opened the doors, allowing the flags a safe place to dry. Bob Worth is a member of American Legion Henry Sollie Post #10 in Lake Benton. He told KELO Radio News they will find a company to wash the flags. The flags will be evaluated, and the destroyed ones properly disposed of. They will be working with insurance to see if there is any coverage. With all 170 poles needing to be replaced, as well as many flags, Worth added the cost will be tough on a small post like theirs, but they will get through it.
LAKE BENTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy