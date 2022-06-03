ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Snakes expected to increase as summer approaches

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4vdb_0fzPqjGp00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known to have over 30 species of snakes and as we get closer to summer temperatures, they are more than likely to slither around for shelter.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Sunrise Revelation

Gladys Porter Zoo ’s curator of reptiles and amphibians, Clint Guadiana said the most common locations to see snakes are in grasslands or vegetation areas near your home.

Although most snakes are harmless, Guadiana said they often scare people.

According to Guadiana, Great Plains Garter snakes and Ribbon snakes, are the most common non-venomous snakes in the RGV and play a huge role in our ecosystem.

“Snakes are awesome rodent control so if you don’t want rodents around your property snakes are a good thing to have,” he said.

Fragile Planet Wildlife Park gears up for summer

The Western Diamondback Rattlesnake and the Texas Coral snake are some venomous snakes that can be found locally.

Whether venomous or not, Guadiana said it is best for you to give the slithering snake some space especially if you do not know the species.

“Don’t try to mess with them, most venomous snake bites occur when people are trying to capture or kill the venomous snake so just leave them alone,” he said.

Guadiana said if you need to have snakes removed, it is best to seek assistance.

Proper home insurance advised for hurricane season

“You could try calling animal control or a pest control company, there’s several in the valley that do snake removals,” he said.

If bitten by a snake, Guadiana said it is best to go to the hospital.

“You don’t want to drive yourself if you’re bitten by a snake, you want to have someone drive or call 911 and an ambulance will come to get you as soon as possible,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Camp Rio summer camp kicks off in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Camp Rio at Lula Sams has officially started its summer camp welcoming kids to the Brownsville campsite. “Camp Rio is an outdoor education facility and Summer Camp and we opened in 2015. We started with an outdoor education program, and we turned it into a summer camp and outdoor rec program,” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Annual cereal drive fights food insecurity in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marks the start of Valley Baptist Health System’s (VBHS) Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The cereal drive is an annual partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley which began in 2017. VBHS CEO Manny Vela said all cereal donations help support families who might not qualify for […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Fragile Planet Wildlife Park gears up for summer

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCental) — As summer approaches and schools let out, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is gearing up to welcome guests for the summer. The wildlife park has planned its first Junior Zoo Keeper Camp to provide kids of different age ranges a closer look at the animals and an opportunity […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Garter Snake#Coral Snake#The Rio Grande Valley#Great Plains Garter#Rgv
ValleyCentral

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Chick-fil-A offering FREE chicken sandwich entrée

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are thanking their guests with a free sandwich entrée, redeemable through their app. Starting today, June 6, 2022, restaurant guests can enjoy a free Chick-fil-A sandwich entrée. The sandwich is redeemable through their app at participating restaurants and available while supplies last. The […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD adjusts summer program schedule

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD Summer School program has begun and will implement safety protocols for all students. According to the district, McAllen city school parks will continue to follow the normal school day gate closure schedule. The following parks located at McAllen ISD will only be open to the public Monday through Friday […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ValleyCentral

Operation Slowdown: Officers to increase lookout for speeding drivers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department will be increasing officer presence to crack down on speeding drivers as a part of “Operation Slowdown.” In a partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Mcallen PD will work with other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Slowdown, according to a press […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Human smuggler caught at Los Indios Bridge

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A human smuggler with an active warrant was taken into custody Sunday. Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Los Indios Bridge on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The call was in reference to a man with an active warrant out of Kenedy County for human smuggling, a third-degree […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County prepares for hurricane season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June 1 marks the first day of hurricane season. Officials from Hidalgo County gathered to share their hurricane plans at a regional hurricane preparedness conference on Wednesday. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has predicted this hurricane season to be above average, with the potential of six major hurricanes. The Cities […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID cases on the rise, health officials warn ahead of summer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the U.S. COVID cases are increasing and here in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s no different.  “The positivity rate is going up pretty quick and the number of new cases per day is going up significantly,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority. Dr. Castillo explains that […]
ValleyCentral

City of Mission comes together for Uvalde victims

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community in Mission paid tribute to the students and teachers killed in Uvalde.  “We’re going to pray for Uvalde and we need to let the message to Uvalde that the city of Mission is Uvalde strong,” said Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña. A week after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Person of interest in missing tractor-trailer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a semi-truck and its owner. Police said the person driving the vehicle is a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the 5900 block of Padre Island Highway on May 31. SEE VIDEO HERE Around 12:40 a.m. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Proper home insurance advised for hurricane season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Farmers Insurance agent Belinda Cavazos-Zapata said home insurance is crucial because Texas is one of the largest flood zones.  However, not everyone has the proper insurance coverage to protect their home.  According to Cavazos, only 85% of her clients are covered for a natural disaster. Cavazos said she understands insurance is […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Human smuggler taken into custody

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO) arrested a woman for smuggling minors Saturday. On Saturday, CCSO Deputies were dispatched to Gateway International Bridge in reference to a woman with a warrant, according to CCSO. Selina Maribel Ulloa-Rodriguez had an active warrant out of Kenedy County for Smuggling of persons under […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hurricane Season 2022: Your Wake-Up Call

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hurricane Season 2022 begins June 1 and end November 30. ‘Your Wake-Up Call’ specials, put together by the Valley Storm Team, has all you need to know to be prepared in case a storm hits. Watch below for what you need to know about past seasons, how to protect your home […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday. At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release. Upon arrival, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Anaquitas drainage project breaks ground in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County and Mercedes officials gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Anaquitas drainage project intended to address drainage and flooding issues in Mercedes. “This started in 2018, this project did, and now you’re seeing the fruition of those meetings in 2018,” said the city of Mercedes mayor, Oscar Montoya. Montoya said […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO, DHR Health to provide free active shooter training

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be offering an active shooter and critical incident training next week in partnership with DHR Health. HCSO made the announcement on Friday, which is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The training will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy