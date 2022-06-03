ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Popular south Minneapolis ice cream shop burglarized

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTkCR_0fzPoVMb00

Somebody smashed the glass door and broke into one of the most popular ice cream shops Minnesota on Monday.

Barb Zapzalka, owner of Pumphouse Creamery near the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, says her shop was burglarized overnight Monday.

"I wonder if they were after the Rhubarb Ice Cream?" Zapzalka wrote on social media. "Anyway, just want everyone to know we are open even though it may not look like it with the plywood boarding up our door. Come on in, we are here for you!"

According to Minneapolis police, the door was smashed and the burglary happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

"No suspects were on the scene. The only known loss at the time was a cash register," the police report says. It's unclear how much cash was in the register.

Pumphouse Creamery, located at 4754 Chicago Avenue South, features ice cream handcrafted by Zapzalka herself. She says everything she creates is organic and locally sourced.

The shop's summer hours are Monday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Minneapolis Drives Self To Brooklyn Park Before Calling 911

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911. Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
Bring Me The News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
WDIO-TV

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Child shot Sunday night in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A young child is in the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis Sunday evening. Minneapolis police said in a press release that officers from the 4th precinct were alerted to the shooting in the Willard Hay neighborhood when a 3-year-old boy was brought into North Memorial Medical Center just before 8:45 p.m. on June 5.
CBS Minnesota

3-Year-Old Boy Injured In Shooting In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was apparently life-threatening, police said. He was in stable condition as of early Monday morning. (credit: CBS) Police said he was likely hit by gunfire near 23rd and Sheridan avenues in north Minneapolis. The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

Originally published on June 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief. Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later. It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep. “They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said. Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start. She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Hours#Minneapolis Police#Pumphouse Creamery#The Rhubarb Ice Cream
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
COON RAPIDS, MN
insideradio.com

Twin Cities Media Mainstay DeRusha Joins WCCO For Afternoons.

Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
mprnews.org

Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family: Missing UMN Student Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead. Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening. The family says no foul play is suspected. The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. — If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man found dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds in Loring Park early Sunday morning. MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in an announcement that officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of 14th and Willow streets in Loring Park at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy