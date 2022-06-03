ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, MN

St. Paul Man Sentenced To 21 Years In Greenvale Murder, 3 Others Sentenced

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for murdering a 55-year-old man in his home in Dakota County last year. Three other people have also been sentenced for their roles in the death.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced the sentences late Thursday evening. Nicholas Taylor, who faces 21 years in prison, pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree murder in connection to the early July 2021 incident.

Additionally, 36-year-old Timothy Tuit of South St. Paul was sentenced to 92 months in prison for aiding an offender, 23-year-old Ryann Smith of White Bear Lake was sentenced to 80 months in prison for first-degree assault and 26-year-old Stephanie Peabody of Welch was sentenced to nearly a year in jail for aiding an offender.

Authorities say the victim, Chris Lafontaine, was found deceased inside the bathroom of his Greenvale Township home. He was bound and gagged. An autopsy was conducted and the victim’s death was determined to be an asphyxial type death.

The incident occurred after authorities were summoned to reports of a burglary in progress on the 31500 block of Foliage Avenue. A neighbor of Lafontaine stopped by because he hadn’t heard from him in a few days and when that person arrived, three people fled the residence in Lafontaine’s white Durango.

Shortly after discovering the victim’s body, Northfield police officers located the victim’s vehicle and after initiating a traffic stop, the suspects fled. Eventually the vehicle stopped and all three suspects fled into a nearby woods. Officers managed to arrest the driver, Peabody and the front seat passenger, Tuit. Taylor was later arrested in Montana along with Smith.

In addition to incarceration, all four have been ordered to pay restitution jointly – over $31,000.

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
HILLTOP, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

