Myles Garrett Believes Baker Mayfield Will Land on his Feet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently spoke on the future of Baker Mayfield.

Myles Garrett was at Cleveland Browns OTAs earlier this week prior to heading to Miami with the defense. Garrett spoke on the Deshaun Watson situation , as well as Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is not attending voluntary OTAs for the first time in his professional career

Mayfield and Garrett both come from Texas, and were taken No. 1 overall by the Browns in back-to-back years. On Wednesday, Garrett essentially said that he’s accepted that Mayfield’s time is Cleveland is all but over — though he thinks the former Heisman Trophy winner will land on his feet

“People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield.

"I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. He's played well when he's healthy. When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

Mayfield suffered a torn labrum early on in the 2021 season, but decided to fight through the injury, which was probably a bad choice in hindsight. The injuries piled up and Mayfield played some of the worst ball he has in his career. Not all of it had to do with injury, Mayfield just wasn’t good at times. He did not look like the same guy who helped Cleveland win their first playoff game in decades just the year before.

Browns are heading in a different direction and Mayfield’s future is cloudy. At the time, there is only speculation on where Mayfield could land. There has been nothing that has came to reality to this point.

