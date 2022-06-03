ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett Believes Baker Mayfield Will Land on his Feet

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDYLa_0fzPnqfX00

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently spoke on the future of Baker Mayfield.

Myles Garrett was at Cleveland Browns OTAs earlier this week prior to heading to Miami with the defense. Garrett spoke on the Deshaun Watson situation , as well as Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is not attending voluntary OTAs for the first time in his professional career

Mayfield and Garrett both come from Texas, and were taken No. 1 overall by the Browns in back-to-back years. On Wednesday, Garrett essentially said that he’s accepted that Mayfield’s time is Cleveland is all but over — though he thinks the former Heisman Trophy winner will land on his feet

“People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield.

"I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. He's played well when he's healthy. When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

Mayfield suffered a torn labrum early on in the 2021 season, but decided to fight through the injury, which was probably a bad choice in hindsight. The injuries piled up and Mayfield played some of the worst ball he has in his career. Not all of it had to do with injury, Mayfield just wasn’t good at times. He did not look like the same guy who helped Cleveland win their first playoff game in decades just the year before.

Browns are heading in a different direction and Mayfield’s future is cloudy. At the time, there is only speculation on where Mayfield could land. There has been nothing that has came to reality to this point.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram .

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heisman Trophy Winner#American Football
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
The Spun

Erin Andrews' Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Story Going Viral

Erin Andrews was a member of the dance team during her college years at Florida. While the veteran sports reporter cover the NFL for a living, she's dreamed of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, too. Recently, the Fox Sports reporter got to live out her Cowboys cheerleader dream. Andrews was...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Trade Predicted to Land Broncos in One-&-Done Playoff Purgatory

The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy