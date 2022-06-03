Zoo Miami celebrates the births of three Nyala antelopes

MIAMI - Zoo Miami announced Friday the recent births of three Nyala antelopes.

Zoo officials said 2 males were born on May 24th and May 26th, and one female was born on May 28th.

All the calves are doing well and can now be seen on the Nyala habitat with the rest of the herd.

"Nyala are medium sized antelopes that are commonly found in the woodlands and thickets of Southern Africa, usually near water. Males can reach 250 pounds and have a distinctly different appearance than females with long spiraling horns, a dark gray coat, and a tall mane of hair that runs along the top of their back and under their chin and neck. Females rarely exceed 150 pounds, do not have any horns or manes, and have a chestnut red coloration. Both sexes have a series of vertical white stripes along their flanks," zoo officials said.

They live about 16-19 years, their main predators are lions, leopards, hyenas and painted dogs.