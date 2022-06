A former Royal protection officer has recounted the moment he and the Queen met two American tourists who did not recognise the monarch.Speaking to Sky News as part of its coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Richard Griffin said he was accompanying the Queen on a picnic in Balmoral when they met the pair of Americans who were on a walking holiday.“The Queen would always stop and say hello” when she met people, Mr Griffin said, and they greeted the two tourists.“It was clear from the moment that we first stopped (that) they hadn’t recognised the Queen, the American gentleman...

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO