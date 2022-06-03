ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trout Run, PA

Someone Broke into a Place in Pennsylvania and Only Stole Pierogis

 3 days ago

If you’re familiar with the most-loved foods in Pennsylvania, there’s actually nothing weird about this at all. A 26-year-old guy in the town of Trout Run, Pennsylvania called the cops last...

WBRE

AR-15 stolen from owner’s home in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a stolen AR-15 in Ridgebury Township on May 17. Investigators said a black Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a residence on Gee Road in Bradford County sometime between April 24 and May 3. If you have any information regarding […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pa. to start citing unlicensed recovery houses this week

HARRISBURG, PA – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs visits Pennsylvania’s first licensed recovery house, stressing the importance of becoming licensed, in Tobyhanna, PA on June 2, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). Starting June 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will have the authority...
TOBYHANNA, PA
98online.com

Police Pursue Pennsylvania Pierogi Pilferer

(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
iheart.com

Several Hundred Dollars Of Baby Formula Stolen

(Dauphin County, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say hundreds of dollars' worth of baby formula was stolen from a grocery store in Dauphin County. It happened on May 17th at a Giant Food Store in South Hanover Township. Authorities hope the public will help them catch the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Harrisburg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Loganton area woman scammed out of $3,500

LOGANTON, PA – State police say a Greene Township woman is out $3,500 in gift cards, duped by a non-existent loan company. Police released details on the incident Sunday, the fraud occurring on March 15, the victim a 49-year-old woman from Sugar Haven Lane in Greene Township. According to...
LOGANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Wheelz for Wolf' fundraiser held in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcycle enthusiasts came together for a good cause in part of Lackawanna County on Sunday. The Most Wanted Ryderz Motorcycle Club held a spaghetti dinner Sunday afternoon in Scranton to raise money for their friend Chris Clarke also known as 'Wolf.'. Clarke was paralyzed in...
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
FOX43.com

The gun-buying process in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the renewed debate over guns happening locally and nationally, we set out to answer two questions. First, what's the current process to legally buy a gun in Pennsylvania?. Second, what checks are in place to make sure the buyer is fit to own a weapon?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Allegedly Held Woman in Chokehold Moments Before Pushing, Grabbing Another Woman

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sykesville man allegedly held one woman in a chokehold and then pushed and grabbed another woman during a domestic altercation. According to court documents, on May 23, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Brandon Wesley Schillings in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
SYKESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Exchanging $1.8 Million in Federal Nutrition Assistance Benefits for Cash

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jimmy Tran, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 24 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after marijuana found in children's playhouse

Middleburg, Pa. — A man who accidentally left marijuana behind at a residence was charged after the homeowner found the stash inside a children's playhouse. State police at Selinsgrove say the homeowner discovered the marijuana on May 23 at their residence in Center Township, Snyder County. The marijuana, along with paraphernalia, had been stashed inside the children's playhouse. Lucas Klingerman, 28, of Mount Carmel, was found to be the owner of the marijuana and paraphernalia, police say. He was charged with misdemeanors of possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a summary of scattering rubbish. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Walking to benefit founder of pet rescue

KINGSTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to help the founder of a pet rescue took place Sunday in Luzerne County. Casey Shonis, founder of Rescue Pets Serving Vets based in Columbia County is battling ALS. A fundraising dog walk to support her as well as her mission to save dogs and help place them in loving homes was held throughout Kingston.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New details in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in 30 years, the Eastern Woodland Intertribal Powwow was held in Luzerne County on Saturday. Indigenous people from all over the country gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Lehman Township to highlight Native American cultural dancing, singing, and social activities.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

