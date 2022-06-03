ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

Mullens 2022 Municipal Elections – What you need to know

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 General Elections for the City of Mullens are coming up, with Election Day to be held at Mullens City Hall on Tuesday, June 14.

Polls will open at 6:30am on Election Day and will remain open until 7:30pm, with early voting occurring between June 1 and June 11.

Polls will be open for early voting during regular business hours (9:00am – 5:00pm) on weekdays, and will be open on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Mullens City Hall is currently accepting Absentee Ballot applications. Absentee Ballot applications must be approved in order for the Absentee Ballot to be obtained.

Upon completion of an Absentee Ballot application, it may be returned by mail to 316 Moran Avenue, Mullens, WV 25882 by June 8, 2022, or in person by June 14, 2022.

Election Official and Mullens City Clerk/Manager Allison Norris has issued a statement providing guidance to those who intend to vote, which will be included below.

Norris has also encouraged those seeking assistance in General Election matters to reach out by phone at (304) 294-7132 or by email at allisonnorris.cityofmullens@outlook.com.

For more information, visit www.vote.gov.

“You may have already chosen to vote by party, People’s Party or Citizen’s Party. You will select the Mayor and ALL candidates listed in their column. Complete list of candidates for both parties are divided into 2 columns, left and right. Make your selections and cast your ballot.

You may also cast a SPLIT BALLOT VOTE. This means you may pick one mayor candidate and any 4 of the total 8 candidates listed in the bottom half of the ballot in any 4-person combination.

EACH BALLOT REPRESENTS TWO (2) CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

EACH BALLOT ALSO REPRESENTS EIGHT (8) CANDIDATES FOR CITY COUNCIL

>>>CHOOSE ONE (1) CANDIDATE OUT OF TWO (2) FOR MAYOR<<<

-Alan “Mater” Mills- OR -Terri Lea Phillips Smith-

>>>CHOOSE FOUR (4) OF THE EIGHT (8) FOLLOWING CANDIDATES FOR CITY COUNCIL<<<

-PJ BLANKENSHIP-

-MALLORY L. GROGG-GREEN-

-HERBIE BROOKS-

-DELLA HOUCK-

-STEVEN MILLS-

-JOHN MORGAN-

-TODD NORRIS-

-DAVE COX-”

