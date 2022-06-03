Oceana 2022 Municipal Elections – What you need to know

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Municipal Elections for the Town of Oceana are coming up, with Election Day to be held at Oceana Town Hall on Tuesday, June 14.

Polls will open at 6:30am on Election Day and will remain open until 7:30pm, with early voting occurring between June 1 and June 11.

Polls will be open for early voting during regular business hours (8:00am – 4:00pm) on weekdays, and will be open on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Tom Evans Jr. will be featured unopposed on the ballot for mayor, while Jim Cook will be featured unopposed on the ballot for recorder.

Jacob “Jake” Jones, Gary Spence, Tammy Gallion, Marie Green, Don Morgan, Chuck Shirley, and Joetta “Aliff” Walker will be featured on the ballot as council member candidates, for which five votes are to be cast.

For more information, visit www.vote.gov.