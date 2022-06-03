ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, WV

Pineville 2022 Municipal Elections – What you need to know

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Municipal Elections for the Town of Pineville are coming up, with Election Day to be held at Pineville Town Hall on Tuesday, June 14.

Polls will open at 6:30am on Election Day and will remain open until 7:30pm, with early voting occurring between June 1 and June 11.

Polls will be open for early voting during regular business hours (8:00am – 4:00pm) on weekdays, and will be open on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

This election pertains to registered voter residents who live within the Pineville, WV city limits. Voters must present identification before voting in the Pineville Municipal Election per the Secretary of State’s Office.

Information on how to vote and register can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming County Clerk’s Office located in the Wyoming County Courthouse, or by contacting the Town of Pineville Recorder, Vicki Knight Clay.

For further information, visit www.vote.gov.

