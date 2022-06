Here are three numbers to keep in mind: $99 million; $3.5 billion, and $18 million. They are, respectively, the money that was spent in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate primary; the total amount of untraceable “dark money” that super PACs pumped into the 2020 elections, and the total amount that Pennsylvania’s wealthiest resident spent to influence the outcome of the commonwealth’s 2022 primary election.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO