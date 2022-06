There are multiple factors to consider when buying a new phone, but for most people the crucial elements are choice of OS and price. Are you willing to shell out over a grand on the latest and greatest phone, or will a $350 mid-range champion suffice? Perhaps try a foldable if you've gotten bored with traditional candy bar designs, or check out our new gaming phone category if hardcore mobile gaming is your thing.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO