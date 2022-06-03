ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man’s shoving death ruled a homicide; police seek two men involved

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A Bedford-Stuyvesant man succumbed to head injuries that he suffered when he was shoved to the ground last week in front of his Brooklyn home, police said Friday.

Victor Vega, 63, died at Kings County Hospital on Monday from the head trauma suffered in the fall. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide.

Vega was attacked May 25 about 8:25 p.m. in front of his home on Lexington Ave. near Nostrand Ave.

Police said video shows two men walking near him, with one of them, dressed in black, shoving him to the ground. Both men then fled and medics rushed Vega to the hospital.

Earlier this week, at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Lexington Ave., less than two blocks from where Vega was attacked. No arrest has been made in that murder.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Bus driver stabbed by fare evader in Brooklyn, police say

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bus driver was stabbed by a fare evader in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The 39-year-old victim was driving an MTA bus in the vicinity of Ocean and Flatbush avenues at around 12:30 a.m. when a man entered the rear door and attempted to skip paying for the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect arrested for fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs, police said Monday. Nasiem Pearson was nabbed at his South Jamaica home Saturday and charged with murder and gun possession. He’s accused of shooting 28-year-old Broderick Daniels about 1 a.m. Aug. 31 in the vestibule the victim’s Hollis apartment building on 184th St. Daniels, struck in the chest and torso, was ...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Man shoves woman onto Bronx subway tracks, suspect arrested

Police say a man has been arrested for pushing a woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx. Theodore Ellis, 30, has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Surveillance video released by police shows the moment the 52-year-old woman woman was thrown onto southbound subway tracks at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slamming 12-Year-Old to the Ground

A teacher at a Brooklyn school is under arrest after a verbal confrontation with a student allegedly became physical. Marquell Singleton, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, the incident happened Saturday at P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Fourth arrest in fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, earlier suspect died on Rikers Island

A fourth suspect has been arrested for a fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, police said Monday. DeAndre McClellan, 24, of Summerville, N.C., was extradited back to the city on Saturday from Alabama, where he was arrested. McClellan was charged with murder, robbery and gun possession, including possession of a machine gun, cops said. A suspect arrested for murder earlier in the case ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teacher charged with attacking student, 12: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teacher in Brooklyn was charged with attacking his student, police said. Marquell Singleton, 30, had a verbal dispute with a 12-year-old student that became physical, according to officials. The city employee allegedly threw the student to the ground, which caused the victim to sustain a head injury. Singleton was arrested […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Kings County Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Teen stabbed in groin during fight with 16-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, left clinging to life

A teen was stabbed in the groin, leaving him clinging to life, during a fight with a 16-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim got into an argument with his younger rival near E. 16th St. and Sheepshead Bay Road in Sheepshead Bay at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The younger boy stabbed the victim in the groin, cops said. Medics rushed the bleeding ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man, 34, fatally shot sitting in vehicle on Bronx street

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the head as he sat in a vehicle on a Bronx street Sunday morning, police said. The victim was sitting in a 2000 Mazda on Wilder and Cranford Aves. in Wakefield when a gunman came up and shot him about 8:40 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. After the gunfire, a neighbor spotted the mortally wounded victim. “I saw ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man found in car with gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in a car in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim after responding to an emergency call at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue at around 8:39 a.m., police said. The man was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Car crash in Brooklyn leads to shootout, two men wounded

A car crash in Brooklyn sparked a shootout that left two men wounded early Sunday, cops said. The clash began when two drivers got into a collision near Harman St. and Central Ave. in Bushwick about 4:20 a.m., police said. The 21-year-old driver of one of the vehicles started arguing with two men inside the other vehicle and a gun battle erupted between them, cops said. The 21-year-old driver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy