As if you already can't maneuver in the road construction traffic on 53rd Street in Davenport, there will be a car wash opening on the road later this year. It's called Club Car Wash and it will be at 53rd and Elmore, right next to the Chick-fil-A (technical address: 3035 E 53rd St.) It's going in the old IHOP. According to the car wash's website, it's set to open in October of this year. Exact date is TBA, but I can wait.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO