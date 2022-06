CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Two UVa football legends who enjoyed success in the NFL are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Former Hoos’ tight end Heath Miller and former wide receiver Herman Moore are among 80 players and 9 coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision who are nominees. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early ’23.

