NEWBERRY — With little fanfare, a community institution has ended a 70-year run. Quality Shoe Repair, also known as Cato’s, closed on Saturday, May 21. Cato Coleman Sr., opened the business in the early 1950s on Nance Street after learning the cobbler’s trade while living in New Jersey. He relocated the business to McKibbon Street in the early 1960s and kept it open until his death at the age of 92 in 2012. His nephew, David Abrams, took over.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO