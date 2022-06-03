Okemos Music Academy - 6/3/22

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Jax Kar Wash. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Manager. Read below to find out more about the position. [ADD IN IMAGE]. Business Name:Jax Kar Wash. Job Title:. Manager. Job Description:. Learn how to manage...
LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA of Greater Lansing talks about job openings association wide including MSU Federal Credit Union and LaFontaine of Lansing. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Jax Kar Wash. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: . Membership Associate/Customer Service. Read below to find out more about the position. [ADD IN IMAGE]. Business Name:Jax Kar Wash. Job Title:. Membership Associate/Customer Service. Job...
LANSING, Mich. — Roger Yoder, Author of the Ultimate Major League Baseball series talks about the General Managers, hitting and pitching records, and former Tiger players and coaches who have managed in his book the Detroit Tigers: Michigan's Favorite Sports Team. For more information please visit them on Facebook at Detroit Tigers: Michigan's Favorite Sports Team.
(WXYZ) — Will Power won the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the final race on Belle Isle, and now the page turns to the future of the race in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The NTT IndyCar Series and other racing series will return to the streets of Downtown...
Comments / 0