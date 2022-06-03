ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

By William Janes
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i82Zm_0fzPZsHt00

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England .

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.

The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

It has also warned of a small chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services due to lightning strikes and flooding, as well as possible power cuts, difficult driving conditions, and road closures.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Dover to Penzance and as far north as Bath and south London.

The warning has been issued for the morning after initially being thought that thunderstorms could strike on Saturday evening, during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

Around 22,000 people are expected at the star-studded event which will see performances from the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys , and Sir Rod Stewart.

Diana Ross will also close the two-and-a-half-hour show with her first live UK performance in 15 years.

