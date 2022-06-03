ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military members collapse during cathedral guard of honour

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Two members of the military guard of honour collapsed while they waited to welcome members of the royal family and other guests to the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The two military personnel – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness while lining the steps up to the Great West Door of St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness.

The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, momentarily appeared to lose consciousness approximately 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken under the columns of the cathedral.

Both were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out.

It was a very warm and sunny day in London , with temperatures hovering at around 20C (68F) at the start of the service at 11am.

Comments / 252

Carole Campbell
4d ago

Funny how 68° is hot. In the US many would say that's a cool summer morning. I do think they should have a summer uniform that embraces a modified head piece of some kind. No matter how much you try to practice the various coping skills for heat it can't always work.

Reply
106
makeminefreedom
4d ago

Years ago when I was in the military I participated in a change of command ceremony in Augusta Georgia. It was in the middle of summer and the temperature was near 100° F. Our units were marched out on the parade field several hours before the ceremony was scheduled to start. As we were waiting many soldiers around me collapsed and were carried away on stretchers. When the VIPs finally showed up the podium mic was on and we could hear the wives talking about their new furniture. By the time the ceremony was finished and we marched off the parade field the liner in my steel helmet had cut a deep gouge around my skull. The VIPs may have had a good time but they had absolutely no concern for the well-being of the soldiers under their command.

Reply
102
Dan Teboda
4d ago

I was the Honor man in boot camp and received dress blues and a promotion. After coming home from Vietnam I had to march in the Marine Corps Pageant Parade which lasted over 2 hours! Try standing at attention and parade rest that long and see what happens. There were always at least 20 other marines sitting in the stands ready to come out and take the place of those that dropped and they did. It’s hot as Hell In CA in November!

Reply
35
