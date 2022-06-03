ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Raise Royal Fashion Stakes at Jubilee Service

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both royal sisters-in-law appeared in strikingly regal looks for the national service of thanksgiving for the queen's Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
NFL
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
UVALDE, TX
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Philip Treacy
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Wedding#British Royal Family#Commonwealth Day Service
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
981K+
Followers
96K+
Post
856M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy