Mark Ronson shares Amy Winehouse's 'very first' vocals for 'Back to Black' on TikTok

Mark Ronson has delighted Amy Winehouse fans after he shared on TikTok the very first vocals the late singer recorded for her hit Back to Black.

The British-American DJ, songwriter and music producer gave an insight into how the epic soul ballad was created back in 2006. He told viewers, "...for those of you who may not know me I wrote the song Back to Black with Amy Winehouse some 15 years ago at this exact piano right here," as he panned the camera to the piano he was sitting next to.

He then revealed he first met Winehouse when she visited his studio and the pair went on to collaborate together, with Ronson producing her seminal final album of the same name.

"Amy came to my studio right here and we met for the first time and I instantly loved her and she played me all this great 60s music and she left and I got very inspired and I came up with this piano right here," where Ronson then begins to play the chords to the song.

"Next day she came in and wrote these incredible lyrics which she scribbled in the back room," he explained.

"And for the first time ever maybe here are the very first vocals she did."

Ronson then shows the audio files on his computer as Winehouse's distinctive vocals can be heard without any backing track, as she sung the lyrics to Back to Black which are slightly different from the final version.

The video has received more than 1m views, nearly 250,000 likes, and thousands of comments from emotional fans reacting to the previously unheard vocal from Winehouse who tragically passed away in 2011 aged 27.



One person wrote: "This made me tear up to hear her raw takes. Thank you for sharing."

"Chills when Amy's voice came on," another person said.

Someone else added: "This is incredible. Thank you so much for this and keeping Amy’s voice alive."

"Thank you for this story. I really miss her & wish she was still here," a fourth person commented.

Giving the people what they want, Ronson posted another TikTok with more raw vocals from Winehouse singing the first lines of the song.





With over 763,000 views, this was warmly received by fans who thanked Ronson again for sharing the recording process behind Back to Black.

One person said: "Shivers. Goosebumps. Thank you Mark."

"Wow. I cannot believe this is her original session," another person wrote."

Someone else replied: "Amy's raw vocals are incomparable. Thanks for sharing this with us!"

"It feels so incredibly special that you are sharing this with us, thank you," a fourth person commented.

