ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard's defamatory column just had this Editor's Note added to it

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The Washington Post column that put Amber Heard on the hook for more than $8m has now been amended by the newspaper in the wake of her courtroom defeat.

She did not name Johnny Depp in the piece - which detailed allegations of sexual violence - but a court this week ruled that people could identify the alleged perpetrator as him, and found that the claims were unsubstantiated .

The editor’s note was added on Thursday and read: “In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Va. Circuit Court, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory.”

The note then listed the three statements that were ruled defamatory:

(1) “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

(2) “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

(3) “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

The note added: “The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit.”

Heard was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, law caps punitive damages at $350,000.

Heard was awarded $2m in a partial victory in her counterclaim, meaning she’s on the hook for $8.35m. On Thursday, we looked into what'd happen if she can't pay .

The court heard that Heard did not write the essay herself - it was ghost-written by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Heard, who was an ‘ambassador on women’s rights’ at the nonprofit organization.

After the case, Heard said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex husband."

Meanwhile Depp, who was pictured in Newcastle, UK, as the case was concluded , wrote on social media: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

“Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.Mr Depp has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.The verdict comes after a six-week trial in which Mr Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial - latestA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Popculture

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Speaks out on Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez has spoken out after a Virginia jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's favor in Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Following a six-week-long trial, the jury on Wednesday awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, agreeing with his claims that he was defamed by her claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was the victim of domestic violence. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win case even if she cut Johnny Depp’s finger off with an axe

Amber Heard’s lawyer raised eyebrows in his closing argument as he sought to downplay the importance of a fight in which Johnny Depp’s finger was severed.Hours of testimony in the defamation trial opposing the Hollywood stars centred around a violent incident in Australia in 2015, during which the tip of Mr Depp’s finger was cut off.Mr Depp claimed the injury occurred when an “irate” Ms Heard hurled a vodka bottle at him and it shattered. Ms Heard, however, said she was not awake at the time and speculated that he may have cut the finger when smashing a phone against...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
ComicBook

Amber Heard Releases Statement After Trial Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has released a statement following the ruling in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, a jury in Virginia found that while both Heard and Depp were liable for defamation in their lawsuits against one another, Heard did defame Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury awarded Depp a total of $15 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages. In her statement, which was released on social media following the verdict, Heard expressed that she is "heartbroken" with the verdict's findings and while she is sad to have lost the case, she's sadder for "what this verdict means for other women."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asks judge to strike ‘inappropriate argument’ in Amber Heard closing statement amid deliberation

Johnny Depp has filed a motion to strike part of Amber Heard’s closing argument which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other domestic violence victims.Mr Depp’s lawyers raised concern over the “inappropriate argument” in a filing in Fairfax County District Court on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for a second day in the couple’s defamation case.They asked Judge Penney Azcarate to strike the argument from the record, instruct the jury to disregard it and to revise the Special Verdict Form. The judge said she would not consider the motion due to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Post#Circuit Court
Popculture

Why Johnny Depp Won't Actually Receive $15 Million After Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp may have found legal victory after a jury sided with him in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but he won't receive the full $15 million a Virginia jury awarded him. On Wednesday, a jury of five men and two women awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but a Virginia law will see the actor receiving millions of dollars less.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer calls out Johnny Depp for ‘laughing’ and ‘snide comments’ during closing argument

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused Johnny Depp of “laughing and making snide remarks” in court as the jury was shown a video which the actor himself previously said showed him “assaulting cabinets”.Attorney Ben Rottenborn replayed the video - filmed by Ms Heard in 2016 - during closing arguments in the couple’s defamation trial on Friday.Mr Rottenborn sought to refute testimony from a former TMZ employee that the video, which shows Mr Depp storming around a kitchen slamming cabinets, was sent to the outlet directly by Ms Heard in an attempt to smear him following their divorce.The defence lawyer noted that Mr...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp ‘feels at peace’ following victory in Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp has said he “feels at peace” and is “truly humbled” after winning his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.The actor said his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars over the piece, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”The article does not mention him by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Amber Heard Makes Statement Following Defamation Trial Verdict

Following six weeks of testimony from witnesses for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the seven-person jury in the defamation trial found the actress guilty of defamation. In the wake of this decision, Heard has released a statement stating her disappointment at the verdict. In a lengthy statement posted on...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amber Heard to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Hours after a Virginian jury ruled Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a 2018 op-ed, the actor and her legal team plan to appeal the decision. The report from Entertainment Weekly suggests the wheels are in motion for an appeal of the verdict, but no information beyond that, such as a potential timeline, was immediately available.
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed

June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp. The editor's note, which was quietly added by the newspaper to the 2018 article by Heard...
WASHINGTON, DC
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy